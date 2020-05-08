Tucson EMT fighting COVID-19 as volunteer in New York

NEW YORK - New York has been the epicenter for COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States with thousands of people in that region dying from the virus.

One Tucson emergency medical technician (EMT) is voluntarily helping fight COVID-19 in New York.

Alex De Leon is a paramedic who was born and raised in the Old Pueblo.

The proud Tucson High School alum is on the East Coast away from his kids and family.

Alex De Leon rushes on a daily basis to scenes. New Jersey just a twenty minute drive from downtown New York City.

"Anyone who thinks COVID-19 is not a serious issue has not seen what we've seen," said De Leon during a Zoom interview.

The Tucsonan knew his job could take him to areas with fires, tornadoes, hurricanes and other natural disasters. However, De Leon never imagined this.

"We show up on-scene. Somebody has passed away and there's really nothing we (can) do about it. They're beyond help," said De Leon, about the emergency responses in the New York City area.



De Leon says cases of Dead on Arrival is a daily occurrence. He's seen hundreds of these cases.

"I felt a moral obligation to help whoever I could in these kinds of situations," he said.

De Leon has a message to Southern Arizona. He urges people to take precautions against the coronavirus. He says it's important to wash your hands, wear face coverings, and social distancing.

"I love Southern Arizona and Tucson," said De Leon. "I want my community to be as safe as possible."

De Leon's assignment in New York could go as long as 6 weeks, until the end of May.

He keeps sane by Face-timing with his 5-year-old son and by reading to him.