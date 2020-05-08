More than 20M jobs lost in April across US

(NBC News) The U.S. Labor Department announced Friday 20.5 million jobs were lost in April, ten times the previous record.

The nation's unemployment rate now stands at 14.7 percent, tripling in one month and wiping out every job created since the great recession of 2008.

Congress has yet to take up a second economic stimulus bill, with members still scattered across the country.

Many Republicans say they're worried about spending more.



"We've got to understand somebody's going to pay that--our grandkids, our kids," says Florida's Senator Rick Scott.

Democrats are pushing for quick relief for those that need it most.

"I think it would be penny foolish to say 'I'm sorry, we can't do SNAP to give you food because there is national debt,'" says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



