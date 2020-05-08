Homicide investigation underway after inmate dies at Yuma facility

YUMA, Ariz. - A criminal investigation is underway after an altercation that occurred Thursday at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma resulted in the death of a inmate.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, 52-year-old Robert A. Boyd was found unconscious but breathing in the recreational yard of the facility Thursday evening.

Despite administering life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead at around 7:02 p.m. that night.

ADCRR are currently investigation the incident as a potential homicide after the department reported that Boyd was potentially involved in an altercation with another inmate.

Boyd was initially booked at the facility for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted armed robbery and attempted robbery, and one count of a dangerous drug violation.