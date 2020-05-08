El Rio to hold additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing

TUCSON - El Rio Health will hold additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing over the next two Saturdays.

Testing for El Rio patients will take place from 7:00 to noon on May 9 and May 16, at the following locations:

El Rio Health Congress Health Center – 839 W. Congress St., 85745

El Rio Health El Pueblo Health Center – 101 W. Irvington Rd. Building 10, 85714

El Rio Health Southeast Health Center – 6950 E. Golf Links Rd., 85730

For more information, visit www.elrio.org.