CCHCI to hold COVID-19 testing blitz for Cochise County

Chiricahua Community Health Center will be holding a county-wide drive-thru testing blitz Saturday in Sierra Vista.

The testing will run from 6 a.m. to noon at the Oscar Yrun Community Center parking lot, 3020 E. Tacoma Street.

Those who want to be tested are asked to pre-register before Saturday. To pre-register call 520.515.8648. Registrations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday.

During pre-registration, you will be asked to provide an email address. Chiricahua will then send further information about the process.

For those without email access, the information will be provided to you at the testing site.

Chiricahua is expecting a large number of calls, they ask everyone to be patient during the pre-registration request.

CCHCI is also working to provide a second possible testing blitz on Saturday, May 16.