Arizona sees 581 new COVID-19 cases, deaths now at 517

PHOENIX - Arizona reported 67 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 517.

Confirmed cases climbed to 10, 526, with 581 new cases.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, 35 or the 67 new known deaths are from death certificate surveillance dating as far back to the week of April 12.

"The NCHS guidance provides direction to death certifiers on proper cause-of-death certification for cases where confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection resulted in death, which will help physicians report COVID-19 related deaths in a timely, consistent, and accurate manner," wrote Dr. Cara Christ with AZDHS in a blog.

The Health Department implemented the use of death certificate surveillance on May 1. This change will cause the number of new deaths reported daily dashboard to jump more than expected for a few days, according to Christ.

You can view this data on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

AZDHS says 119,907 people have been tested. However, about 7.4 percent tested positive. More than 8,800 test results came in between Thursday and Friday.

Numbers have quickly increased because of the testing blitz that began last Saturday.

The data reported includes people who have recovered.

Thirty-four of the new deaths reported are in Maricopa County. Pima County reported 13.

