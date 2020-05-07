Scam Alert: PCSD warns residents of callers requesting payment on outstanding warrant

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a scam after they received multiple reports of a caller claiming to be from PCSD and demanding payments.

According to the department, the caller would allegedly contact residents in Pima County and tell them that they have an outstanding warrant that needs to be paid off.

PCSD said the department will never contact a resident to request money.

To help people prevent being scammed, the department released the following tips.

Do not give out personal information to an incoming caller

Contact your financial institution to see if they were trying to contact you



Contact the law enforcement agency to see if you actually have a warrant



Law enforcement agencies will not have you send payments or purchase prepaid credit cards to satisfy fine

Anyone who receives a suspicious call from PCSD are advised to verify with the department or call 911.