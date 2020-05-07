PACC helps pet owners facing financial hardships from COVID-19

Pima Animal Care Center is stepping up to help pet owners impacted by the coronavirus.

The shelter plans to hold drive-thru food distribution centers every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The event begins May 10.

The drive-thru event, called GreaterGood.org PACC Pet Program, will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at PACC's main parking lot.

Staff and volunteers will hand out Ziploc gallon bags of pet food to people facing hardships. This can be due to illness, job loss, financial insecurity, or any other challenges related to the pandemic.

GreaterGood.org donated the food to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, PACC’s official nonprofit partner.

How it works:

People will drive into the lot from the main entrance at the light off Silverbell and Sweetwater where volunteers and staffers will be waiting with food. Drivers will exit out of the north entrance.

The pet food will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. People attending the drive-thru are encouraged to wear a face mask when receiving food.

PACC has also changed their day-to-day operations. People must now have an appointment in order to come to the shelter. To make an appointment, read up on the current procedure at pima.gov/animalcare