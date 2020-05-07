Nearly 142 pounds of meth seized at the Port of San Luis

TUCSON - Nearly 142 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after a U.S. citizen allegedly attempted to smuggle the drugs at the Port of San Luis Wednesday.

According to CBP, the smuggling suspect, identified as a 35-year-old woman, was referred to a second inspection while traveling across the Port of San Luis.

CBP said its officers located the drugs which were concealed in the spare tire, doors and behind the rear seat of the woman's truck.