Facebook Live chase ends in deadly shooting in Indiana

(WTHR/NBC News) An Indianapolis man is dead after a high-speed chase and shooting streamed on Facebook Live.

Investigators say it began when police noticed a car driving erratically on interstate 65 and gave chase.

Speeds quickly escalated to over 90-miles per hour, until the pursuing officers broke off the chase.

Shortly after that, the car was spotted again. The driver then exited the car and ran.

Police caught the man and attempted to use a stun-gun with no success before the suspect allegedly fired on the officers.

They returned fire, killing the man.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2YIWbVS