COVID-19 in AZ: Officials report 24 additional deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona reported 24 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 450.

Confirmed cases climbed to 9,945, with 238 new cases.

However, Dr. Bob England with Pima County Health Department, says getting an accurate count of COVID-19 cases is extremely difficult given the lack of widespread testing.

The data reported includes people who have recovered.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 111,086 people have been tested. However, about 7.6 percent tested positive. Numbers have quickly increased because of the testing blitz that began on Saturday.

"We probably have something in the neighborhood of 50 times more infections out there than we have actually reported cases," England told News 4 Tucson's Digging Deeper team.

Eighteen of the reported deaths on Thursday were in Maricopa County. Pima County reported 2 new deaths. Mohave County also reported 2 deaths. Coconino and Navajo counties reported one death each.

