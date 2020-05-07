Best Buy to offer in-store consultations starting next week

Best Buy will start offering in-store consultation service next week.

Customers will be able to schedule appointments with Blue Shirts or Agents for their tech needs.

In a press release, the tech-company says there will be a limited number of customers in the store to practice social distancing.

The store also implemented new safety measures, including:

Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy.

Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy.

Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure appropriate distance between employees and customers.

Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment.

How store consultation works

Create an appointment: Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app or via live chat.

Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app or via live chat. Confirmation and pre-call: Customers will get confirmation of their visit, along with reminders via text and email. An employee will call the customer before their visit to go over the process, explain safety measures and get more information about their shopping needs.

Customers will get confirmation of their visit, along with reminders via text and email. An employee will call the customer before their visit to go over the process, explain safety measures and get more information about their shopping needs. Entering the store: When it’s time for the appointment to start, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check in. A host will go over the consultation and safety process and introduce the customer to their Blue Shirt or Agent. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for shopping carts will be available, and employees will wear face coverings and gloves.

When it’s time for the appointment to start, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check in. A host will go over the consultation and safety process and introduce the customer to their Blue Shirt or Agent. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for shopping carts will be available, and employees will wear face coverings and gloves. Shopping: The customer and Blue Shirt or Agent will shop together, following social distancing and safety guidelines. Signs and floor stickers will provide navigation and guidance on safety. For product demos, the employee will wipe the product, let the customer handle it and then wipe it down when the customer is done. Employees will clean surfaces as needed throughout the appointment.

The customer and Blue Shirt or Agent will shop together, following social distancing and safety guidelines. Signs and floor stickers will provide navigation and guidance on safety. For product demos, the employee will wipe the product, let the customer handle it and then wipe it down when the customer is done. Employees will clean surfaces as needed throughout the appointment. Completing the Sale: When a customer decides to buy an item, they will be taken to the front registers, where distancing guidelines will be followed and there will be sneeze guards. If using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use.

When a customer decides to buy an item, they will be taken to the front registers, where distancing guidelines will be followed and there will be sneeze guards. If using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use. Leaving the store: When the purchase is finished, an employee will escort the customer out of the store.

Find your local store hours here.