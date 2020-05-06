Working from home? How to make sure your work station is ergonomic

TUCSON - After the COVID-19 pandemic forced people inside, several workers found themselves have converted places like dining room tables, outside patios and even beds into a work station.

According to a local physical therapist, residents should consider reorganizing their work station into something that is a little more ergonomic.

"So there is a lot of added stress, and I think that ergonomics is a thing that we can control to a certain degree if we have a little bit of education," therapist Karen Lunda said. "When we're more comfortable, we're more efficient."

According to Lunda, items like what you choose to sit on to the table you are working on can greatly affect ones ability to be productive.

"Some people might have a chair that's either too low or might be very uncomfortable," she said. "A cushion from the couch could go on the chair, you could fold up a blanket, fold up a towel."

Lunda recommends workers to go through the following checklist to make sure their work station is ideal for a productive workday.