Salvation Army Tucson kicks off Operation Chill Out to assist homeless community

TUCSON - The Salvation Army of Tucson is starting its annual Operation Chill Out.

This program provides relief for the homeless during hot days, when the official Tucson temperature is forecast to rise to 102 degrees or higher.

RELATED: Record heat possible Wednesday with highs near 105°! An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., so be sure to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

On those days, bottled water, sunscreen, hats, umbrellas and other heat relief items will be offered at the following locations:

Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Ave

The Salvation Army Hospitality House

The Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center

The Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center

The Salvation Army Tucson South Corps Community Center.

Operation Chill Out will run from May 5 through August 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on any day when the official Tucson temperature is forecast to rise to 102 degrees or higher.

Operation Chill Out will follow all recommended CDC COVID-19 guidelines for safety, The Salvation Army says.

Donations are needed for food and emergency relief supplies for the homeless population in need in Tucson. Cases of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses and light-colored clothing are needed, as well as time from volunteers.

Drop-off of food, water and supplies, will be at The Salvation Army at: