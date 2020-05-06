Police investigate child abuse case after 3-year-old dies

TUCSON - Police are now investigating a child abuse case after a 3-year-old died Tuesday on Tucson's west side.

Officers located Bryson Skinner, 3, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in a residence in the 800 block of West Roger Road just after 1 p.m.

Police say William Skinner, 19, a family member of the child, and Valerie Faidley, 22, were charged with felony child abuse. They were booked into the Pima County Jail.

Faidley is Skinner's girlfriend, police say.

The child was transported to Banner- University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving, according to Tucson Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting appears to be accidental and self-inflicted after the 3-year-old found a handgun in the home.

Details are limited at this time.

The investigation remains on-going.