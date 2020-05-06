PDEQ issues another Ozone Health Watch Wednesday

TUCSON - Pima County Department of Environmental Quality’s (PDEQ) issued an Air Quality Health Watch Wednesday.

Individuals who are sensitive to ozone may want to limit their level of exertion when outside.

Tuesday’s reading of 105 on the Air Quality Index was the highest ozone reading since August of 2018, according to PDEQ. That year there were five days when ozone exceeded the EPA health standard, which was enough to violate the EPA health standard for ozone.

In 2019, there was only one exceedance day for ozone.

Real-time air quality data is available on the PDEQ website at www.pima.gov/deq. In addition, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality provides 5-day air quality forecasts for the metropolitan Tucson area.