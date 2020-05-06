Off-duty BP agent involved in shooting in Maricopa

MARICOPA, Ariz. — An off-duty Border Patrol agent from the Tucson Sector involved in a shooting that occurred in Maricopa Tuesday evening.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told 12 News that the agent came across an individual who was reportedly armed and wanted by Maricopa Police Department near the area of Honeycutt Road and Costa Del Sol Boulevard that night.

CBP said while the agent was not injured in the shooting, the other individual involved, later identified as Codey Foy was injured in his left hand.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released into MPD custody.

Border Patrol released the following statement in reference to the incident.

“A few hours ago, an off-duty Border Patrol Agent encountered an armed fugitive, who was actively being sought by the Maricopa Police Department. During the encounter, the agent discharged his weapon striking the subject. The subject was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in the custody of Maricopa Police Department. The Border Patrol Agent was physically uninjured. Our Agents face dangers such as this, each and every day in the protection of our country. For more information, please contact the City of Maricopa Police Department.”

