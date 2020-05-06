Michelle Obama documentary ‘Becoming’ released on Netflix

You know her face. You know her name, Michelle Obama.

"I am from the southside of Chicago," she says in the documentary's opening. "That tells you as much about me as you need to know."

But how much do you really know about the former first lady?

Now you have the chance to get to know her a little better.

Her documentary “Becoming" was released Wednesday on Netflix.

You'll see photos from her years growing up and hear stories from former President Barack Obama.

You'll also get to hear from their two daughters.

And Michelle herself will share the stories of the people she met after the release of her memoir, also titled 'Becoming.'

In a recent tweet, she says she hopes people find some inspiration and joy in this film.