Justice Ginsburg released from hospital after treated for infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is glad to be home after being discharged Wednesday from a Baltimore hospital.

Ginsburg, 87, spent one night at the Johns Hopkins Hospital to receive nonsurgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone. She participated in court arguments by telephone from her hospital room Wednesday.

The court says she will return to the hospital for outpatient visits over the next few weeks and will eventually have the gallstone removed. The procedure does not involve surgery.