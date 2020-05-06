Dunkin’ offers free coffee, donut to health care workers Wednesday

May 6 is National Nurses Day and Dunkin' is saying 'thank you' with a free treat.

On Wednesday, Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a donut to health care workers. No purchase is necessary.

In honor of #NationalNursesDay, we’re giving a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee & a Donut to all nurses & healthcare professionals today, May 6th at participating Dunkin’ locations, no ID required. ☕️🍩 Thank you to the brave nurses protecting all of us. ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/myY0O77kPG — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 6, 2020

The company also donated 192 pounds of coffee to Banner - University Medical Center of Tucson.

In April, Dunkin' Joy In Childhood Foundation donated $10,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to help with their operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.