Colombian student climbs tree to access internet for classes

San Basilio de Magdalena, Colombia - Video conferences are a common sight these days. As people work from home and students attend classes online, video conferences are a common sight these days.

This student in Colombia is so committed to learning, he climbed a tree to connect to the public Wi-Fi to complete his assignments.

Tomas Gutierrez is a systems engineering student who had to return to his parents home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moved by Gutierrez’s ingenuity, his professor posted about him on social media.

The university has now provided Gutierrez with a laptop and router so he can study with both feet on the ground.