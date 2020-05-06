Capitol Hill working on COVID-19 relief bill aimed to aid states, postal service

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outlines are emerging on Capitol Hill for a Democratic-driven bill to aid states and local governments, the Postal Service, and boost contact tracing to track the coronavirus.

Democratic leaders promise that the House will deliver the legislation to again respond to the COVID-19 crisis as early as next week.

In the Republican-controlled Senate, Republicans face internal divisions over spending and how ambitious to be in the upcoming round to respond to Depression-era jobless levels.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, said Wednesday the measure would bail out the Postal Service, contain funding for absentee voting this fall, and other priorities like advanced tracing to monitor the virus as states try to open up.