Whistleblower: Trump administration failed to prepare for COVID-19, sought quick virus fix

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior government scientist alleges the Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a fix by rushing an unproven drug to patients.

Rick Bright filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday with the Office of Special Counsel, a government agency that investigates retaliation against federal employees who report problems. He’s the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Bright alleges he was removed from his job and reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug favored by President Donald Trump.