PACC receives grants to help with COVID-19 response

TUCSON - Pima Animal Care Center and Friends of PACC received two COVID-19 Response Grants.

Banfield Foundation and South Fork Foundation awarded the shelter $15,000 to cover veterinary expenses for pets whose families qualify for assistance.

In a news release, PACC said the grants will cover a variety of needs to a pet that lives in a home facing hardship because of COVID-19.

This can be due to illness, job loss, financial insecurity, or any other challenges related to the pandemic.

As services are extremely limited, appointments are made on a referral basis from social services agencies and PACC partner groups.

PACC says they hope to expand this pilot program over the coming months as more funding becomes available.

The shelter also changed their day-to-day operations. People must now have an appointment in order to come to the shelter.

To make an appointment, read up on the current procedure at pima.gov/animalcare.