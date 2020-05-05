 Skip to Content

Man wipes nose on clerk after reminding him of store’s mandatory mask policy

12:33 pm Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories
(WOOD/NBC News) Police in Holly, Michigan are looking for a man who wiped his nose on a clerk who reminded him about her store’s mandatory mask policy.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a Dollar Tree store.

The Holly Police Department says the man wasn’t wearing a mask when he walked into the store. When a worker advised him that in-store customers must wear a mask as stated in notices posted on the store doors, the man retaliated.

Surveillance video shows the shopper walk up to the clerk and wipe his nose and face on her shirt. 

Police say he told her “Here, I will use this as a mask” as he did it.

