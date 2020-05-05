Local companies offering disinfecting services amid COVID-19

TUCSON - Since the pandemic started you may have noticed several companies offering disinfecting services.

Bio-One is a crime scene and trauma clean up company that is now doing more proactive and reactive disinfection with coronavirus.

David Scott says these services are governed by CDC and OSHA protocols.

Whoever is doing the service needs to be following those protocols, like wearing full hazmat suits, respirators, face and eye protection and gloves.

OSHA also requires companies to be certified in blood born pathogens.

Scott says you should ask about insurance to make sure the company has liability insurance, which covers COVID-19.

Several insurance companies are excluding COVID-19 in newer policies.