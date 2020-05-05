List of emergency food distribution sites in Southern Arizona

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has relocated its emergency distribution site in Tucson.

Community members may pick up food Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Kino Veteran's Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

Other food emergency sites in Southern Arizona:

Marana: Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday from 10:00am - 1:00 pm and Wednesday from 3:00pm - 6:00pm. Second Saturday of each month: 9:00am - 12:00 pm.

Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday from 10:00am - 1:00 pm and Wednesday from 3:00pm - 6:00pm. Second Saturday of each month: 9:00am - 12:00 pm. Amado: Thursdays from 9:00am - 3:00pm. Third Saturday of each month: 9:00am - 12:00 pm

Thursdays from 9:00am - 3:00pm. Third Saturday of each month: 9:00am - 12:00 pm Green Valley: Tuesday from 9:00am - 3:00pm and Wednesday & Friday from 9:00am - 12:00pm.

Tuesday from 9:00am - 3:00pm and Wednesday & Friday from 9:00am - 12:00pm. Nogales: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday from 8:00am - 11:00 am. First Saturday of each month from 9:00am - 12:00pm.

Emergency food distribution sites are now drive-through models to limit person-to-person contact.

The Community Food Bank has relocated its emergency food distribution service to Kino Stadium's parking lot on Tuesday & Thursday 7-10 AM. pic.twitter.com/lK9bjMt2pk — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) May 5, 2020

The bank's doors are open to anyone in need of emergency food. To find a pantry or other resources near you, please call (520) 622-0525 or click HERE.

You can print the application for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) here:

TEFAP Application (English)

TEFAP Application (Spanish)

Want to help the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona?

The best way to help is to make a gift online. At this time, the food bank is unable to accept food donations.

For more information, visit www.communityfoodbank.org/