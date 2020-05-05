Hasbro unveils ‘Baby Yoda’ Monopoly

Toy brand Hasbro has introduced its Baby Yoda-themed Monopoly set.

The beloved character from 'The Mandalorian' series on Disney Plus is technically called 'The Child,' but he's commonly known as ‘Baby Yoda.'

The toy giant introduced the board game on the May 4, as in ‘May the Fourth be With You, also known as Star Wars Day.

Regular Monopoly, of course, features game pieces like the classic top hat and wheelbarrow.

But in this version, you get to choose from four adorable versions of Baby Yoda in different poses.

Hasbro also changed up other aspects of the game like the playing cards to reflect Star Wars Mandalorian themes.

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child is currently available on pre-order for $19.99 and is expected to ship out on its release date of September 1.