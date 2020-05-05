Father arrested after allegedly shooting, injuring young son in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (KPNX) — A father has been arrested for allegedly shooting and critically injuring his young son at an apartment complex in north Phoenix early Monday, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said 47-year-old Jason J. Wroten was arrested on charges of weapons violations and endangerment.

Wroten initially told police that a car drove up and fired three shots at him and his child near 15th and Peoria avenues around 6 a.m.

He told police that the child, who has been described as a boy between the ages of 8 and 10, was struck in the apparent drive-by shooting.

But police said Tuesday morning that they were not able to find any evidence of an alleged drive-by shooting.

According to court paperwork, Wroten allegedly accidentally shot his son in the abdomen while he was showing his son how to use and load a handgun.

Wroten allegedly told police that as his son was handing the gun back, he took it in his hands and the gun fired, hitting the boy in the abdomen.

Court papers said Wroten had "several opportunities over several hours" to tell officers what had allegedly happened, but chose not to until he was confronted with additional evidence and questioning.

The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he is expected to survive. He had spent several hours in surgery after the shooting.

Wroten was ordered to post a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court next on May 12.

