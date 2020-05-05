COVID-19 in Arizona: 9,305 cases, 395 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona reported an additional 33 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 395.

This comes after reporting no deaths on Monday. It was the second consecutive Monday with no reported deaths, which likely reflects a reporting delay over the weekend.

Confirmed cases climbed to 9,305, with 386 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 88,260 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

In Pima County, there are 1,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 105 known deaths. The county reported 16 more deaths on Tuesday.

Maricopa County reports 4,929 cases and 7 new deaths. The toll death is 175.

On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that restaurants can reopen next week. Salons and barber shops can open this Friday.

Restrictions on businesses began to ease Monday as small retailers deemed nonessential were allowed to open for curbside service, delivery and appointments. Those businesses will be allowed to welcome customers inside starting Friday with social distancing and cleaning protocols.

Reopening restaurants won’t face any limit on the number of customers they can serve, though they’ll be required to maintain social distancing between tables and will be prohibited from serving parties larger than 10.

Ducey said other businesses and facilities, including gyms and swimming pools, will be allowed to open later. He said he's still discussing the best dates and safety protocols with industry representatives. Movie theaters have asked to reopen on July 15 and don't expect film studios to release movies before then, he said.

Even with the additional businesses allowed to open, Ducey's stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 15, and he urged people to stay home when possible.

“Get your hair cut, get something to eat, and head home,” Ducey said. “That's where it's safest.”

The state’s social service agency reported Monday that an additional 43,087 people filed new unemployment insurance claims last week, bringing the seven week total since layoffs surged to nearly 514,000. That’s 14% of Arizona's workforce.

