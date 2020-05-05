Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate

DETROIT (AP) — As Joe Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman.

The move could further energize the Democratic Party’s loyal base of African American voters.

But the public conversation is more nuanced. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his second-in-command, but the choice won’t be easy.

While some believe race shouldn’t necessarily drive his selection, experts are warning it could be risky for his camp to assume black voters would still turn out in record numbers in November without a diverse ticket and tangible return for their fierce loyalty.