US warns states that Russia could try to covertly advise candidates in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security and FBI warned states earlier this year that Russia could look to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections by covertly advising political candidates and campaigns. That's according to a law enforcement memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The document details tactics U.S. officials believe Russia could use. It says the tactic of covertly advising political candidates has not been observed in the U.S., but it was seen recently in African countries.

The memo underscores how Trump administration officials are sounding alarms about the prospect of future Russian interference even as President Donald Trump has sought to downplay Kremlin involvement in his 2016 win over Democrat Hillary Clinton.