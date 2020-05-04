Sidelined by pandemic, Trump campaign turns to digital shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven nights a week, President Donald Trump’s reelection team is airing live programming online.

The shows replace his trademark rallies, which have been impossible for now by the coronavirus pandemic.

The freewheeling shows are hosted by top campaign officials, prominent Republicans and “Make America Great Again” luminaries.

They're an effort to stay connected with core supporters and maintain enthusiasm for a suspended campaign that's had to rewire itself on the fly.

Trump himself has not yet appeared in his campaign’s shows.

Democrat Joe Biden himself has done more online events since a makeshift television studio was set up in his Delaware home.