Recorder’s Office: Sign up online to vote by mail in 2020

Pima County voters can now sign up to vote by mail for the 2020 Primary Election.

The 2020 Primary Election is Aug. 4.

"Because of uncertainty about COVID-19, voters who usually vote at the polls may want to vote from home this year," the Pima County Recorder's Office said.

You can request early ballots to be mailed for the upcoming Primary Election, HERE.

Voters may also print a form to request a ballot by mail for the Primary and General Elections.

A separate request must be made for each person requesting a ballot by mail, even if they live at the same address. To qualify for an early ballot and vote by mail:

You must be registered to vote at least 29 days before the election day.

You must be 18 years of age on or before the day of the election.

For the August 4 Primary Election, voters must request a ballot by mail by 5:00 p.m. on July 24.

If voters do not have access to the internet, they may call the Recorder’s

office at 520-724-4353 and request a ballot to be mailed to them for the 2020 elections.