TUCSON - One person has been displaced after a mobile home fire early Monday morning on Tucson's southside.

Crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of S. Calle de Leon, near Country Club and Valencia roads, after a 911 call reporting a fire.

No injuries were reported.

Southside home fire pic.twitter.com/162vv4539k — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 4, 2020

Tucson Fire Department says the occupant was evaluated at the scene and will be staying with family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.