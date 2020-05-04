NBC News chief Andy Lack ousted in recent corporate restructuring

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News chief Andy Lack is out as part of a corporate restructuring that NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell announced on Monday.

The 72-year-old Lack, who supervised both NBC News and MSNBC, is leaving by the end of the month. Top Telemundo executive Cesar Conde will be in charge of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC in the changes, and veteran sports executive Mark Lazarus was given broad new power as head of NBC's entertainment operations.

Lack was in his second run in charge at NBC News.

The show's ratings are strong, but NBC News suffered a black eye when Ronan Farrow took his reporting on the Harvey Weinstein “MeToo” allegations from NBC to the New Yorker and won a Pulitzer.