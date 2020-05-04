National Teacher Appreciation Week is here
It's time to shine a light on the world of education, it's Teacher Appreciation Week!
Of course, 2020 is a different year with teachers doing most of their classwork with students online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crisis is causing teachers to take special steps like sending out art kits in the mail and doing drive-by visits to their students.
For families who would like to honor their teachers an artsy card or thank you video will work.
Teacher Appreciation Week lasts from May 4 to May 8.