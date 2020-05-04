 Skip to Content

‘Murder hornets’ spotted in the US for first time

Murder hornet
"Murder hornets" are now in the United States.

'Asian giant hornets' are an invasive and potentially deadly species. They've just been found in the U.S. for the first time.

Researchers nicknamed it the "murder hornet.”

Its venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.

They're also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper's suit.

The hornets are more than two inches long and have reportedly been attacking bee hives in Washington state.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the U.S.

