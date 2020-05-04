Halley’s Comet to bring meteor shower

A meteor shower from Halley's Comet will peak Tuesday.

But, a nearly full moon will make it hard to see in the Northern Hemisphere.

This year, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower coincides with a supermoon May 7.

Stargazers might have another chance to see the shower just before dawn next Sunday.

Otherwise, as with the famed Halley’s Comet, there's always next year. Earth crosses the comet's orbital path each spring between April and May.

Halley's Comet itself won't be visible again until at least 2061.

You can use TimeandDate.com to check when moonset occurs in your area.