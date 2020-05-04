Ducey, DPS honor fallen State Troopers
PHOENIX - Thirty fallen State Troopers who died in the line of duty were honored Monday.
Each year, a memorial is held at the Arizona Department of Public Safety to pay tribute to their sacrifices.
“For decades, Arizona State Troopers have put their lives on the line to patrol our state and keep us safe,” said Governor Ducey in a statement. “Today, we honor those who gave their all in the line of duty. These Troopers were guardians, defenders of the rule of law and heroes. Our gratitude to them is unending, and their memory is never far from our hearts.
Background:
|OFFICER
|END OF WATCH
|BADGE
|Tyler J. Edenhofer
|July 25, 2018
|10449
|Timothy A. Huffman
|May 6, 2013
|5430
|Christopher R. Marano
|December 17, 2009
|6759
|Bruce W. Harrolle
|October 13, 2008
|5669
|Brett C. Buckmister
|March 21, 2000
|5548
|Floyd J. "Skip" Fink
|February 18, 2000
|940
|Juan N. Cruz
|December 9, 1998
|3111
|Douglas E. Knutson
|January 2, 1998
|3818
|Robert K. Martin
|August 15, 1995
|474
|Michael L. Crowe
|July 5, 1995
|2729
|Mark M. Dryer
|July 3, 1993
|9764
|David J. Zesiger
|July 3, 1992
|1848
|Manuel H. Tapia
|January 8, 1991
|1409
|David G. Gabrielli
|August 31, 1990
|1231
|John M. Blaser
|August 31, 1990
|2916
|Johnny E. Garcia
|October 14, 1989
|3572
|Edward A. Rebel
|June 28, 1988
|233
|Bruce A. Petersen
|October 20, 1987
|3536
|Richard G. Stratman
|October 2, 1983
|1622
|Thomas P. McNeff
|October 2, 1983
|1758
|William H. Murie
|November 19, 1980
|721
|John C. Walker
|November 30, 1979
|150
|Noah M. Merrill
|December 11, 1978
|695
|Gregory A. Diley
|December 2, 1977
|1442
|Alan H. Hansen
|July 19, 1973
|204
|Don A. Beckstead
|February 7, 1971
|409
|James L. Keeton
|February 5, 1971
|310
|Gilbert A. Duthie
|September 5, 1970
|143
|Paul E. Marston
|June 9, 1969
|138
|Louis O. Cochran
|December 22, 1958
|59