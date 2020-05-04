Ducey, DPS honor fallen State Troopers

PHOENIX - Thirty fallen State Troopers who died in the line of duty were honored Monday.

Each year, a memorial is held at the Arizona Department of Public Safety to pay tribute to their sacrifices.

“For decades, Arizona State Troopers have put their lives on the line to patrol our state and keep us safe,” said Governor Ducey in a statement. “Today, we honor those who gave their all in the line of duty. These Troopers were guardians, defenders of the rule of law and heroes. Our gratitude to them is unending, and their memory is never far from our hearts.

