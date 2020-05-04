 Skip to Content

Ducey, DPS honor fallen State Troopers

Thirty Ariz. State Troopers who died in the line of duty were honored on Monday, May 4, 2020.

PHOENIX - Thirty fallen State Troopers who died in the line of duty were honored Monday.

Each year, a memorial is held at the Arizona Department of Public Safety to pay tribute to their sacrifices.

“For decades, Arizona State Troopers have put their lives on the line to patrol our state and keep us safe,” said Governor Ducey in a statement. “Today, we honor those who gave their all in the line of duty. These Troopers were guardians, defenders of the rule of law and heroes. Our gratitude to them is unending, and their memory is never far from our hearts.

Background:

OFFICEREND OF WATCHBADGE
Tyler J. EdenhoferJuly 25, 201810449
Timothy A. HuffmanMay 6, 20135430
Christopher R. MaranoDecember 17, 20096759
Bruce W. HarrolleOctober 13, 20085669
Brett C. BuckmisterMarch 21, 20005548
Floyd J. "Skip" FinkFebruary 18, 2000940
Juan N. CruzDecember 9, 19983111
Douglas E. KnutsonJanuary 2, 19983818
Robert K. MartinAugust 15, 1995474
Michael L. CroweJuly 5, 19952729
Mark M. DryerJuly 3, 19939764
David J. ZesigerJuly 3, 19921848
Manuel H. TapiaJanuary 8, 19911409
David G. GabrielliAugust 31, 19901231
John M. BlaserAugust 31, 19902916
Johnny E. GarciaOctober 14, 19893572
Edward A. RebelJune 28, 1988233
Bruce A. PetersenOctober 20, 19873536
Richard G. StratmanOctober 2, 19831622
Thomas P. McNeffOctober 2, 19831758
William H. MurieNovember 19, 1980721
John C. WalkerNovember 30, 1979150
Noah M. MerrillDecember 11, 1978695
Gregory A. DileyDecember 2, 19771442
Alan H. HansenJuly 19, 1973204
Don A. BecksteadFebruary 7, 1971409
James L. KeetonFebruary 5, 1971310
Gilbert A. DuthieSeptember 5, 1970143
Paul E. MarstonJune 9, 1969138
Louis O. CochranDecember 22, 195859

News 4 Tucson

