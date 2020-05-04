Costco is limiting how much meat customers can buy

Costco is limiting meat purchases per customer.

It will limit beef, pork and poultry products to three items per member.

In a statement, Costco said they are implementing limits on certain items "to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need."

Costco says it has made changes based on public health guidelines, including requiring face coverings, using reusable shopping bags, and putting restrictions on returns.

