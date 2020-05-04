10-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries in drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A 10-year-old is in critical condition after he was reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred at 6 a.m. Monday.

According to Phoenix Police Department, an adult related to the victim told police that an unknown vehicle drove into a parking lot near a residence in the area of 1500 W. Mercer Lane. Someone in the vehicle then fired a gun in the direction of the 10-year-old.

The child was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the adult male who reported the incident was not injured in the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is on-going.