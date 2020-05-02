 Skip to Content

Nogales born, Tucson raised world boxing champ eyes next bout: Flashback Friday with Oscar Valdez

TUCSON - Since the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for most sporting events to take place, News 4 Tucson is putting together a weekly series called "Flashback Fridays". In one of the more memorable nights in Tucson, a Sonoran Desert native made a homecoming alongside boxing Hall of Famer Bob Arum to win by TKO at the Tucson Convention Center (Dec. 12, 2015).

Oscar Valdez is an unbeaten world boxing champ (27 wins, 0 losses, 21 KO's). The two-time Olympian was born in Nogales and raised in Tucson, AZ - just west of downtown in Barrio Hollywood.

Boxing Fans gather around the former world champ and Arizona native Michael Carbajal at the Tucson Convention Center on Dec. 12, 2015.

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

