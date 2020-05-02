Nogales born, Tucson raised world boxing champ eyes next bout: Flashback Friday with Oscar Valdez

TUCSON - Since the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for most sporting events to take place, News 4 Tucson is putting together a weekly series called "Flashback Fridays". In one of the more memorable nights in Tucson, a Sonoran Desert native made a homecoming alongside boxing Hall of Famer Bob Arum to win by TKO at the Tucson Convention Center (Dec. 12, 2015).

Oscar Valdez is an unbeaten world boxing champ (27 wins, 0 losses, 21 KO's). The two-time Olympian was born in Nogales and raised in Tucson, AZ - just west of downtown in Barrio Hollywood.