Two children reported missing from the Mesa area

MESA, Ariz. - Two children are sought after they were reported missing from the Mesa area on Wednesday.

According to Mesa Police Department, 12-year-old Elliot Jackson and 14-year-old Xander Adams were last seen leaving a home near Signal Butte and Ray Road at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the two children are believed to be traveling on foot near the area surrounding Eastmark in East Mesa.

Elliot was described as a Native American male who is four feet, eight inches tall and weighs 103 pounds. Officials said he has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt bearing the Nike logo and jean shorts.

Xander, on the other hand, was said to also be a Native American male who is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Officials said he has brown hair, brown eyes and a small scar over his left eye.

Xander was last seen wearing an ASU shirt and black pants

Anyone with information about the two's whereabouts are advised to call 480-644-2211.