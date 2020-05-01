Trump’s new press secretary pledges not to lie from podium

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, says she will never lie to reporters.

McEnany made her debut Friday at the first White House briefing by a press secretary in more than a year.

Her predecessor, Stephanie Grisham, never held a briefing during her entire nine-month tenure.

McEnany says her mission is to bring reporters "the mindset" of Trump and ensure he "gets fair and accurate reporting and the American people get fair and accurate information.”

McEnany took a more genial approach than Trump's previous press secretaries, calling on every reporter in the room at least once and avoiding personal attacks.