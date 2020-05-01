Sahuarita to reopen services, facilities May 8

The Town of Sahuarita will reopen all services and facilities May 8, according to a news release.

Townhall will reopen to the public for all counter services, such as those conducted in the main lobby, town clerk office, planning and

building lobby, and Anamax Recreation Center. However, recreational programming may be delayed.

Employees will be required to follow social distancing and CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those with direct contact with the public will be required to wear face coverings.

Sahuarita Police Department will continue to follow safety protocols already in place.

Public park amenities in Sahuarita will reopen with the institution of additional cleaning protocols for public common areas such as playground

equipment and restrooms, the Town said.

A council meeting is scheduled for May 11 in the Town Hall Council Chambers.