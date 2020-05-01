Resources: Employment opportunities for Arizonans

The Arizona Office of Tourism launched a program to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arizona Hospitality Workforce helps employers who have immediate openings connect with tourism employees who have been displaced because of the health emergency.

Individuals who lost their jobs to COVID-19 can register for virtual hiring events, find immediate jobs and access other opportunities.

ARIZONA@WORK offers tools to retain employees and information on the Paycheck Protection Program.

Additionally, the Arizona Department of Economic Security offers information on employment and education resources for Arizonans including job opportunities, employment preparation, help with resumes, and interview training.