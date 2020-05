North Korea state media: Kim Jong Un makes 1st public appearance amid health rumors

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory near the capital of Pyongyang with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.