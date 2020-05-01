COVID-19 in AZ: 7,962 confirmed cases, 330 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials reported 314 new COVID-19 confirmed cases Friday morning, bringing the statewide total to 7,962.

An additional 10 deaths were also reported, the death toll is now 330.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 74,879 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Pima County reported one more death on Friday, bringing the death toll to 81 with 1, 267 confirmed cases.

Maricopa County now has 4,156 cases with 147 known deaths.

On Wednesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extended the Stay-At-Home order to May 15. He’s allowing retail businesses to open next Monday with curbside and delivery service or with appointments. They can completely reopen by the end of next week if they take steps to allow social distancing. He’s said restaurants will not be allowed to reopen their dining rooms before May 12.

