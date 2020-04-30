Woman rescued after injured while hiking in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON - A woman was rescued after she was reportedly injured while hiking in Sabino Canyon Thursday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Search and Rescue deputies and Rural Metro Fire District crews were dispatched to the Sabino Canyon Recreation area after a hiker injured her elbow and requested medical help.

Officials say the woman was safely escorted to the trailhead and was treated for her injuries.

Details surrounding the incident has not yet been released.

